Police allegedly refuse to accept Karima Brown laying charges against EFF member

Speaking to her colleague Xoli Mngambi during a morning edition broadcast of eNCA, political analyst and broadcaster Karima Brown alleged that police at the Sophiatown police station were preventing her from laying a charge of intimidation against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“I’m laying charges because yesterday I got a WhatsApp message from an EFF member. His name is Sibonginseni Masika Thupa, he’s from Elliotdale and he said that I am enemy number one for the EFF,” said Karima, who was calling in.

Brown went on to explain that a list of journalists had received this message, including the likes of Pauli Van Wyk and Ranjeni Munusamy, among others.

ALSO READ: Ranjeni Munusamy blocks ‘abnormal’ and ‘abusive’ Malema

She went on to allege that EFF CIC Julius Malema had intimidated her before, citing the instance in which he laid charges against the minister of public enterprises and named Brown, telling people that she was a politician and not a journalist.

“So I am here to lay charges of incitement of violence and intimidation” repeated Brown, before adding “but what has happened is that, since I’ve come to the station, no one wants to help me.”

#eNCANow If they can't help u,ask for station commander,if still no help,bring ur lawyer,if they still refuse,take their names & go to IPID! — SocratesBigBrains_SA (@Tthobane) December 14, 2018

Brown claims that she had been sent from pillar to post and made to wait before being told to rather get a protection order against her alleged perpetrators.

Why is it that Karima Brown is not allowed to lay a charge at the SAPS Station? — HopeRestored (@Hope2k18ZA) December 14, 2018

“I’m not sure what exactly is the reason that I’m not allowed to lay a charge when I’ve got the SMS in front of me; I’ve got the WhatsApp in front of me, and I’ve got the person’s details,” said Brown.

Brown also cited advice from her lawyer stating that she was well within her rights to lay these charges.

#karimabrown why can't they just help you there by police station,I am really concerned about the story — I am African (@tembobrighton12) December 14, 2018

She claims to have had no interaction with EFF leadership after the message was sent to her.

“Julius Malema has consistently attacked me and my person, as he has done with Pauli Van Wyk and Ranjeni Munusamy and a host of other journalists. It’s very similar to what the BLF tried to do with Peter Bruce last year,” she said.

“I wanted to lay a charge because I think that we are going into a heightened political climate, we’re going into elections and if journalists are going to be threatened by political parties and told by their leaders that they are in a war and we are their enemies, then it is important for the police to protect us and provide us with our constitutional right to be able to do our jobs,” added Brown.

“I’m not sure what I have done to the EFF. I have always invited them to come to my show.”

Those who had tuned into the live broadcast took to Twitter to react to her claims and, by the looks of things, many Twitter users feel little to no sympathy for Brown.

@XoliMngambi @eNCA what did @EFFSouthAfrica do to @KarimaBrown ?? U are not clear abt the issue — Mapuwe Koketso Moremi (@MapuweK) December 14, 2018

@EFFSouthAfrica @_AfricanSoil @floletoaba @JacquiThePoet @ConfessionWhite @_likanye @KarimaBrown U can’t lay a charge for receiving just 1 text & that kind of text msg, clearly U don’t know how the SAPS works & U won’t get any special treatment. Don’t waste anymore of your time. — Saziso Sibiya (@Sazero06) December 14, 2018

Karima Brown is on tv saying someone from the Eff told her she’s enemy number 1 so she feels intimidated and wants to lay a charge but oomaphuza abavumi…So fragile. — RimeyR (@deroxrimez) December 14, 2018

@XoliMngambi @eNCA ur Karima Brown is a politician and an enemy of the EFF. She ceased from being a journalist long time ago. She’s been using STRATCOM tactics. She expects CIC & DP to go to her show while she has taken a position thru her opinion peaces. pic.twitter.com/Fo7hOwyV1W — #LandExpropriation (@Pacnana02) December 14, 2018

Karima Brown is claiming to be intimidated by EFF….this is a comedy. She must be clear — Dr D (@DDavelyn) December 14, 2018

Watch the full insert below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.