EFF will not ‘suppress’ the rights of Hlaudi and De Lille’s parties

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu says his party welcomes Patricia de Lille’s party, Good, and former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s party, African Content Movement (ACM).

De Lille’s party was formed last week, with the EFF releasing a full statement from the party, saying it was looking forward to working with her.

Motsoeneng announced his today.

In a press briefing, Motsoeneng said he turned down invitations from other political parties because he wanted to be a president and not a deputy president. He said he decided to start his own party because he saw that the existing parties were lacking in addressing the issues of the citizens.

His party would listen to the citizens, and, unlike other politicians, he would drive a bicycle to the malls and Sandton.

Shivambu, on behalf of the EFF, said they welcomed the new parties with open arms and wished them luck.

“We in the EFF promise them that as a ruling party from 2019 onwards, we will not suppress their rights and space of existence and expression. Advice: Electoral politics also need sound ideological grounds,”he said.

Though Motsoeneng today said his party was being registered with the IEC, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said they were still waiting to hear from the IEC if he was indeed allowed to register with a pending case against him.

Van Damme questioned if Motsoeneng would be able to raise money to register his party to contest the 2019 elections when he still owed the SABC R22 million.

“He still owes the SABC R22m, so I’m not sure where he will get the R500K to register a party. I hope his assets are attached so his debt to not only the SABC, but the public, is paid.

“That’s for registration. A party contesting the national and all provincial elections will be required to deposit R605,000,” said Van Damme.

