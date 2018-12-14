Emfuleni set to get a new mayor today

Following a protracted battle with his Sedibeng region, Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe announced yesterday that he had resigned.

The council is to convene today to elect a mayor, he told journalists in Johannesburg after the provincial ANC list conference.

Khawe was elected Gauteng secretary in July, a full-time position in the ANC. He was accused of refusing to resign by his Sedibeng region, who believed his mayoral position was being compromised by his other duties.

Khawe reportedly said he would resign after finalising reports and implementing certain council decisions.

Deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said former member of the executive council (MEC) for health Qedani Mahlangu and former party chief whip Brian Hlongwa had both agreed to step down from the provincial executive committee (PEC).

However, Hlongwa will remain a member of the legislature.

“This is a precautionary measure… He has not been charged, and he is okay with whatever decision the ANC takes.”

According to a report by the Special Investigative Unit, Hlongwa was implicated in corruption involving R1.2 billion when he was health MEC from 2006 to 2009.

Mahlangu was blamed for the Life Esidimeni tragedy where 144 psychiatric patients died at illegal NGOs. Mahlangu consequently resigned as MEC.

Provincial chair and Premier David Makhura said the list conference on Wednesday was a success and that no ANC member was excluded.

“We appreciate the level of political maturity in the province.

“We had spent five weeks visiting regions to attend to problems and make sure members do not feel left out or see a need to turn to the courts.

“There is peace in Gauteng…by the time the list processes started, we had agreed in the province that we need to consolidate unity,’’ he said.

