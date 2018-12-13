; Hawks catch ANC leaders red-handed allegedly trying to bribe DA councillor – The Citizen
 
Politics

Hawks catch ANC leaders red-handed allegedly trying to bribe DA councillor

They were allegedly trying to sway the outcome of a council meeting in their party’s favour.

Three ANC leaders in KwaZulu Natal’s Abaqulusi local municipality have been arrested by the Hawks after allegedly offering a bribe to a DA councillor.

This comes after a council meeting where a motion of no confidence against the speaker was set to take place.

According to the DA, their councillor was offered a bribe in order to vote for the ANC at this meeting.

DA KZN premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango said in a statement: “We applaud our councillor’s urgent move to prevent ANC corruption rot. The ANC leaders were caught red-handed by the Hawks where they were meeting the DA councillor to hand over a substantial amount of money.

“The failing ANC has sunk to its lowest low – enough to resort to bribes in their thirst for power. We have seen this trend by a desperate ANC evolve in different forms in Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay. We can only predict that this forms part of the failing ANC’s election strategy, sanctioned by Luthuli House.”

The party congratulated the Hawks “for their quick and efficient work in fighting corruption” and applauded those who continue fighting against criminals without the necessary support for the government.

