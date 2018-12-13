Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe resigns

Following demands from the embattled ANC Sedibeng regional executive committee (REC) that he step down, the Gauteng ANC’s provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has resigned as Emfuleni executive mayor.

News24 has cited a source close to the matter who confirmed to the publication that the formalities of the resignation had been completed.

According to the publication, Khawe insisted he needed to lead the finalisation of outstanding reports before leaving office.

Among these are a financial recovery plan by Treasury and the signing off of Section 56 employees for which Khawe claimed to have been awaiting feedback from the Hawks.

It was previously reported that he would definitely step down by Christmas.

