Brett Herron blasts the DA for lying

Former Mayco member for transport and urban development in Cape Town Brett Heron has hit back at the Democratic Alliance (DA) once again, labelling them liars after they claimed not to be active participants in deciding who gets employed in Cape Town’s government structures.

Herron became the ninth member to leave the DA when he resigned from the party and Cape Town government on November 1 as part of a mass exodus of other DA members.

Holding the DA manifesto, Herron slammed its contents as a lie and stated he was wasting his time working towards fulfilling the manifesto’s mandate to integrate communities because party leaders were undoing his work by “killing” projects behind the scenes.

His latest claims against the party come after the party posted a snippet of a speech that the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane delivered at the party’s national headquarters Nkululeko House where he also gave an assessment of the year in review to the DA’s campaign staff.

In Maimane’s speech, he can be heard saying: “In the DA, we don’t decide who gets hired in the government, we want the best people to work for the government.”

"In the DA, we don't decide who gets hired in the government, we want the best people to work for the government. Only in the DA where you can hold a membership card of any party you like, and if you are good enough we will hire you." – @MmusiMaimane #Remembering2018 pic.twitter.com/UYcr5yYBWk — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 12, 2018

Herron then slammed this as a lie in the early hours of Thursday morning, stating the DA’s federal executive decides who can be city manager and who can be appointed executive directors.

“To suggest the party doesn’t decide who gets hired in government is so dishonest it’s laughable,” tweeted Herron.

This is a total lie. @Our_DA Federal Executive decides who can be City Manager & who can be appointed Executive Directors. To suggest the party doesn’t decide who gets hired in government is so dishonest it’s laughable. The party’s influence extends way beyond exec level too. https://t.co/aYv6bnLTeg — Brett Herron (@brettherron) December 13, 2018

Based on the branding all over his Twitter account and various retweets, Herron seems to have joined Patricia De Lille’s new political movement Good.

