Mabe and his former PA face off as ‘sexual harassment’ inquiry begins

Sexual harassment investigations are underway at the ANC’s headquarters where Pule Mabe and his accuser and former personal assistant face off to get to the bottom of sexual harassment allegations.

The matter kicked off on Wednesday at Luthuli House.

The ANC Youth League Alexandra branch, who have made it clear they wanted Mabe out, was also present in support of Mabe’s former PA.

The inquiry proceedings continue after the 26-year-old PA sent a letter of grievance to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte accusing Mabe of sexual harassment.

She alleged he wanted her to have sex with him in return for her getting the job.

She was allegedly hired without an interview or the necessary skills, only to have her salary reduced after she rejected his sexual advances.

The PA also accuses Mabe of emotional abuse after he reportedly booked a room for her at the Saint George’s Hotel claiming it was for work.

One night after she retired early, she claimed she woke to find Mabe in bed with her. Angry, she said she asked him why he was in her bed.

This allegedly led to her salary being cut.

The ANC has confirmed a complaint has been lodged at its headquarters.

They have established a grievance panel to ensure a fair process and the panel will hear the case this week.

The party said that until the finalisation of the internal processes, the ANC would not comment on the substance of the allegations.

The Alexandra branch of the Youth League has joined the ANC Women’s League in requesting Mabe be suspended.

The league’s chairperson, Thaban “Sankara” Lediga, said they had noted, with great disappointment and disgust, the news that the spokesperson of the ANC allegedly sexually harassed a young woman.

“What comrade Pule Mabe did was actually embarrassing and disgusting and we are actually calling from him to do the honorable thing and resign from his position until the matter is laid to rest.”

Mabe is on leave after requesting the ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, place him on leave until the allegations against him are attended to.

