Political parties must unite against elite because black lives matter, says NFP

“It is about time the landless black nation appreciate the fact that in our lifetime, we still have the rare calibre of leadership like Andile Mngxitama,” said National Freedom Party (NFP) spokesperson Sabelo Sigudu in a statement released on Wednesday.

Sigudu was referring to the Black first Land First (BLF)’s statement that five white people would be killed for every black life lost.

Sigudu said those against Mngxitama’s sentiments were “directly condoning black genocide” and that Johann Rupert was publicly inciting black-on-black violence.

ALSO READ: Mngxitama raises ire after call to kill whites along with their dogs and cats

He also noted it was disturbing so few black people agreed with Mngxitama, making “unnecessary” noise against the BLF leader when all he strived for was to defend the marginalised black nation.

“Mngxitama must not be treated based on his black skin-colour, we have heard it loud and clear in Parliament during the land debate [when] the racist Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Groenewald … made threats about civil wars in South Africa, noting that it was not the first time – it has now become a norm for him to say that ‘If people want the land back, they are inviting civil war’.”

He also said that he personally pledged his support for Mngxitama to “fight the good fight for the defenceless and landless black Africans against white monopoly settlers who are direct beneficiaries of [the] white apartheid regime”.

Sigudu concluded the statement by calling for “sober political parties” to unite against those who were resisting the BLF’s goals.

“The time for sober political parties to unite against the powerful elite who utilise their financial power to deliberately divide and sabotage the rainbow nation we are shaping as a country [is now].”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.