ANC grievance panel to hear Mabe’s alleged sexual harassment case

The African National Congress (ANC) grievance panel established in light of a complaint involving the organisation’s spokesperson, Pule Mabe, lodged at the party’s headquarters, will include Thoko Didiza and S’dumo Dlamini.

Mabe was accused of sexual harassment by a 26-year-old woman who sent a letter of grievances to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

The governing party’s spokesperson has since gone on leave, saying in a statement that he requested the secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, to place him on leave until allegations of sexual harassment against him and others are fully attended to.

SowetanLive quotes the ANC’s acting spokesperson, Dakota Legoete, as saying the grievance panel would hear Mabe’s case today and that the accused and the 26-year-old victim can bring at least one witness and legal representative to the hearing.

Legoete told the publication that the party took the allegations levelled against Mabe very seriously which was why it had established a grievance panel.

He further said the ANC had offered the 26-year-old victim emotional and psychological support which would be provided by the party’s human resource department.

The publication reported that the hearing could take up to seven days.

The ANC women’s league and the party’s youth league Alexandra branch have condemned the alleged incident.

In a statement, the women’s league said: “Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of sexual harassment and wishes to reiterate this position.”

The youth league Alexandra branch chairperson, Thaban “Sankara” Lediga, said: “What comrade Pule Mabe did was actually embarrassing and disgusting and we are actually calling from him to do the honourable thing and resign from his position until the matter is laid to rest.”

Mabe is under heavy scrutiny for the alleged sexual harassment of his 26-year-old personal assistant.

She alleged Mabe wanted sex in return for her getting the job. The PA was allegedly hired without an interview, and her salary was cut after she allegedly rejected Mabe’s advances.

The PA also accused Mabe of emotional abuse after he reportedly booked a room for her at the Saint George’s Hotel, claiming it was for work.

One night after she retired early, she said she woke to find Mabe in bed with her. Angry, she claimed she asked him why he was in her bed.

This allegedly led to her salary being cut.

