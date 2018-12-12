Limpopo ANC asks two party bigwigs to step aside over VBS scandal

The ANC in Limpopo has fired seven mayors, and asked two of the province’s heavyweights to resign from their positions due to their involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga.

Secretary Soviet Lekganyane yesterday said both the provincial executive committee (PEC) and the Limpopo government arrived at a decision to release all mayors whose municipalities wrongly invested public funds into the bank.

“We have decided to release the mayor of Makhado from her responsibilities; mayor of Collins Chabane; mayor of Giyani; and mayor of Fetakgomo/Tubatse; mayor of Lepelle-Nkumpi; and mayor for the Ephraim Mogale local municipality,” Lekganyane said.

“Just as we come out of the PEC meeting, we learnt that comrade Florence Radzilani, who was executive mayor of Vhembe district municipality, doubling up as Limpopo ANC provincial deputy chairperson, has resigned with immediate effect. Her resignation brings to seven total number of mayors released of their duties.”

Asked what will happen to the ANC Limpopo bigwigs fingered in advocate Terry Motau’s The Great Bank Heist report, Lekganyane said provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and Radzilani had been asked by the party to step aside.

“You will remember that during the list conference over the weekend, both Radzilani and Msiza did not take part in the conference,” he said. “This is so because the ANC in Limpopo has already implemented the recommendations and communicated the decision to them.

“We are glad to announce that the processes to replace the released mayors will begin in earnest soon. We have also realised with dismay that our strategy to deploy cadres in government has failed us dismally.”

The dismissals have been celebrated across the province’s political spectrum, with the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) bidding them “good riddance”.

“This is like a Christmas present for the union and the people of Limpopo in general, both the poor and the well off,” said Limpopo Samwu secretary Patrick Aphane. “Limpopo Premier and ANC provincial chair, Stan Mathabatha, has just made my day.”

DA provincial chairperson Jacques Smalle branded the decision as too little, too late. This comes after four other mayors were sacked two weeks ago in the North West.

