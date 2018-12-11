Pule Mabe says he would never ‘go out of my way’ to violate women  

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has said he requested the secretary-general of the party, Ace Magashule, to place him on leave until allegations of sexual harassment against him and others are fully attended to.

He said in a statement: “I have taken this decision in order to ensure integrity and fairness in the said internal processes and to remove any possibility of any perceived interference in or influence of such processes. It is only fair and/or prudent that when we are faced with such serious allegations we put the interest of the organisation first and allow ourselves to attend to matters of concern without constraining the integrity and standing of the movement.

“Throughout my life as an activist I have come to appreciate the importance of coexisting with my own fellow cadres regardless of their social or sexual standing. I will be doing injustice on my part if I don’t give these allegations the attention and respect they deserve.”

Without denying or admitting to the allegations, Mabe said being raised by a single woman taught him to “understand” what it means to protect women’s rights.

“I will never in my clear mind and conscious go out of my way to violate women,” he said.

A 26-year-old woman reportedly sent a letter of grievances to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, accusing Mabe of sexual harassment.

Mabe’s personal assistant alleges he wanted her to have sex with him in return for her getting the job.

She was allegedly hired without an interview or the necessary skills, only to have her salary reduced after she rejected his sexual advances.

In the 14-page letter, she also accused Mabe of abusing her emotionally.

She said the ANC spokesperson booked a room for her at the Saint George’s Hotel, saying it was for ANC work – after her appointment but prior to official commencement of her duties.

He allegedly made constant excuses for why work should be done in her room.

