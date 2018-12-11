READ: ANC asks Qedani Mahlangu, Brian Hlongwa to step down from PEC

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has heeded the advice of its national working committee (NWC) following deliberations over the Gauteng Integrity Committee Report and has decided that Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa should step down as members of the provincial executive committee (PEC).

The outcome of the recommendation and the decisions that followed were presented to Mahlangu in a letter seen by The Citizen (see below) from the office of the Gauteng provincial secretary, drafted by deputy provincial secretary Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“Please note that while the PEC had decided that you should remain a member of the PEC, the NWC has decided that you step down,” stated the letter.

A source confirmed that Brian Hlongwa received a similar letter.

“Thus, based in the information set out herein-above, it is hereby requested that you kindly step down from participating in the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) – with immediate effect,” stated the letter.

Both Mahlangu and Hlongwa will remain members of the ANC but will have to resign as members of the PEC.

Hlongwa stands accused of facilitating corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion in the Gauteng health department during his tenure.

Mahlangu was implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy that led to at least 144 deaths in the scandal around inadequate psychiatric health facilities in the province.

