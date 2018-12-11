ANCYL wants Mabe out for alleged sexual harassment

The ANC Youth League Alexandra branch has joined the ANC Women’s League in requesting ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe be suspended following sexual misconduct allegations.

The league’s chairperson, Thaban “Sankara” Lediga, said they had noted with great disappointment and disgust the news that the spokesperson of the ANC allegedly sexually harassed a young woman.

“What comrade Pule Mabe did was actually embarrassing and disgusting and we are actually calling from him to do the honourable thing and resign from his position until the matter is laid to rest.”

Mabe is under heavy scrutiny for the alleged sexual harassment of his 26-year-old personal assistant.

She alleges that Mabe wanted sex in return for her getting the job. The PA was allegedly hired without an interview, and her salary was cut after she allegedly rejected Mabe’s advances.

The PA also accuses Mabe of emotional abuse after he reportedly booked a room for her at the Saint George’s Hotel claiming it was for work.

One night after she retired early, she says she woke to find Mabe in bed with her. Angry, she claims she asked him why he was in her bed.

This allegedly led to her salary being cut.

The ANC has confirmed a complaint has been lodged at its headquarters.

They have established a grievance panel to ensure a fair process, and the panel will hear the case this week.

The party said that until the finalisation of the internal processes, the ANC would not comment on the substance of the allegations.

