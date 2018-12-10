Cope to lay charges of hate speech, inciting violence against Mngxitama

The Congress of the People (Cope) has laid criminal charges against the leader of the Black First Land First (BLF) Andile Mngxitama.

In a statement shared by the party on Twitter, it said the charges were for hate speech and incitement to commit violence against white members of society by the BLF leader.

The party lays the charges after a video clip, showing Mngxitama threatening that he and his followers would kill white people and their pets, raised renewed calls for him to be prosecuted for hate speech.

Cope said it would never keep silent when nation-building, reconciliation, and values of the country’s constitution are threatened.

The party said its leaders would lay the charges at the Kimberley Police Station on Tuesday.

“SA must never for once tolerate any leader of a political party to behave in such criminal manner without consequences. No amount of political intolerance and threats of violence must be allowed to permeate political discourse in a constitutional democracy,” the party’s statement reads.

It said Mngxitama had been “very clear in his racist statements”, adding that racism was part of the BLF leader’s DNA.

“We dismiss with contempt his attempt to chicken out of his bravado by now claiming that he was misunderstood.

“On 5th December the same Mngxitama justified an alleged attack by members of the BLF against a female lawyer at the High Court in Johannesburg. No amount of reasoning can justify gratuitous violence against anyone in the society.”

The party said it strongly condemned Mngxitama’s racist behaviour and that of the BLF.

“We call on all relevant authorities to stop turning a blind eye to the acts of racism and incitement to violence and at Mngxitama. They must execute the law without fear or favour. This poses a serious risk to a climate of peaceful, free, and fair elections.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.