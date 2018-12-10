ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe accused of sexual harassment

A 26-year-old woman has sent a letter of grievances to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, accusing the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe of sexual harassment, EWN has reported.

Mabe’s personal assistant alleges he wanted her to have sex with him in return for her getting the job.

She was allegedly hired without an interview or the necessary skills, only to have her salary reduced after she rejected his sexual advances.

In the 14-page letter, she also accused Mabe of abusing her emotionally.

She said the ANC spokesperson booked a room for her at the Saint George’s Hotel, saying it was for ANC work, after her appointment but prior to official commencement of her duties.

He allegedly made constant excuses for why work should be done in her room.

Over the course of the next couple of days, things escalated, with Mabe allegedly asking her to come closer when they working. The following night, after she retired early, the woman said she awoke to find Mabe in bed with her, his legs over hers. She immediately angrily asked him why he was in her bed.

The woman said she was verbally abused and her salary cut to R15,000 soon after Mabe realised she did not want to sleep with him.

Mabe became the party’s national spokesperson in February this year, following the departure of Zizi Kodwa.

In June 2017, Mabe was fined by parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests for 15 days of his salary for breaching the code of parliamentarians.

Mabe was reprimanded by the committee after an investigation into a complaint against him found that his company, KG Media, was allegedly improperly awarded a tender by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to produce the Hambanathi magazine and that the contract was unlawfully extended, IOL reported.

According to the report, the complaint stemmed from the former public protector’s report into allegations of maladministration at Prasa.

The code of parliamentarians prohibits MPs from receiving any benefits from a tender or a contract with an organ of state. MPs are also required to declare their directorship.

“It was further alleged that Mabe, who was the former executive corporate affairs manager at Prasa, was improperly paid a salary after his resignation from Prasa in 2008/2009,” the committee reportedly stated.

It found in its final report that Mabe still held shares in the Kedibone Trust, which held 100% of KG Media shares, and that he had benefited from the renewal of the Prasa contract with KG Media in March 2015.

He was sworn in as an ANC MP in 2014.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

