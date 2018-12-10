‘He should be institutionalised’ – Black Twitter reacts to Mngxitama

A video clip showing Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama threatening that he and his followers would kill white people and their pets has raised renewed calls for him to prosecuted for hate speech.

Mngxitama was speaking at a party event in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

However, he said on Sunday he had been speaking in the context of “self-defence” and was being misunderstood and taken out of that supposed context.

The video has been circulated multiple times via various social media platforms but many have hit back at what Mngxitama had to say.

In addition to Twitter users calling for him to be reported for hate speech, others have insisted that he be institutionalised for the inflammatory statements he continues to make.

Black Twitter reacts to Mngxitama

WATCH: Andile Mngxitama arrives at BLF’s homecoming rally

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.