 
Politics 10.12.2018 03:13 pm

‘He should be institutionalised’ – Black Twitter reacts to Mngxitama

Citizen reporter, additional reporting by Charles Cilliers
Andile Mngxitama speaks outside the Randburg Magistrates' Court. Photo: Sonwabile Antonie

Andile Mngxitama speaks outside the Randburg Magistrates' Court. Photo: Sonwabile Antonie

While many have made light of his utterances, the majority have denounced the BLF leader’s beliefs.

A video clip showing Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama threatening that he and his followers would kill white people and their pets has raised renewed calls for him to prosecuted for hate speech.

Mngxitama was speaking at a party event in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

However, he said on Sunday he had been speaking in the context of “self-defence” and was being misunderstood and taken out of that supposed context.

The video has been circulated multiple times via various social media platforms but many have hit back at what Mngxitama had to say.

In addition to Twitter users calling for him to be reported for hate speech, others have insisted that he be institutionalised for the inflammatory statements he continues to make.

WATCH: Andile Mngxitama arrives at BLF’s homecoming rally

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cope to lay charges of hate speech, inciting violence against Mngxitama 10.12.2018
Mngxitama deletes tweet calling for five whites to be killed for every black person killed 10.12.2018
Mngxitama raises ire after call to kill whites along with their dogs and cats 10.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.