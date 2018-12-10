Busisiwe Mkhwebane defends herself at the cost of the people – Cope

The self-proclaimed disciplined alternative for South Africa, the Congress of the People (Cope), has accused the public protector of abusing her powers and misappropriating funds in order to cover her personal legal costs.

The party shared a statement in which they alleged advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was closing down the public protector’s office in Kuruman in the Northern Cape “because she has had to scrape for money to pay for her recent ConCourt appeal against a personal cost order in the CIEX report on the Absa matter”.

Cope went on to note how the office had served the area for more than 30 years.

“According to highly placed sources, #KurumanOffice is one of the few to be closed to ostensibly save money. These savings will then be used to cover some of the legal costs associated with the recent ill-advised litigation to appeal the personal cost orders against @AdvBMkhwebane” added COPE.

The party went on to accuse her of “betraying the poor and marginalised in order to protect her own self-interests” before demanding she explain her plans to help those who would be retrenched.

Read the full statement below:

COPE on Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane has yet to respond to the allegations.

