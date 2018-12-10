ANC treasurer and deputy chair barred from Limpopo list conference – report

Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and the deputy chairperson of the party in the province, Florence Radzilani, were reportedly prohibited from attending the list conference held over the weekend.

The ANC holds list conferences ahead of general elections to name candidates to be deployed to parliament and the provincial legislature.

The lists are then submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the elections.

News24 reports that Msiza and Radzilani were prohibited from attending the conference. The publication could not confirm the matter after attempts to contact the ANC’s spokesperson in the province, Donald Selamolela, were unsuccessful.

It was reported that the ANC’s integrity commission had recommended Msiza and Radzilani should not take part in the organisation’s activities until they had been cleared of any wrongdoing in the VBS scandal.

According to the report, the party’s chairperson in the province, Stan Mathabatha, told journalists during the list conference that party members who had been implicated in the VBS scandal should not be given voting statuses until the ANC Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) had met today.

The PEC meeting on Monday would discuss how it would implement the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) resolutions which recommended that the integrity commission’s recommendations that Msiza and Radzilani should not take part in party activities should be implemented, Mathabatha reportedly said.

Speaking at the funeral of Thabang Maupa, a ward councillor under Fetakgomo-Tubatse municipality who was fatally gunned down on November 28, Mathabatha was quoted as saying that those implicated in corruption should not be called ANC members.

According to the report, Maupa was a known critic of those implicated in the VBS scandal.

It was reported that Mathabatha vowed ANC members implicated in the scandal would be dealt with accordingly and those implicated in the VBS scandal would no longer be party members ahead of the general elections next year.

