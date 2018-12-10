 
Politics 10.12.2018 08:48 am

Mngxitama raises ire after call to kill whites along with their dogs and cats

Charles Cilliers
Andile Mngxitama speaks outside the Randburg Magistrates' Court. Photo: Sonwabile Antonie

Andile Mngxitama speaks outside the Randburg Magistrates' Court. Photo: Sonwabile Antonie

The BLF leader has again upped the ante on racial politics and divisiveness in SA, but says he made the call as a threat of ‘self-defence’ against Johann Rupert.

A video clip showing Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama threatening that he and his followers will kill white people and their pets has raised renewed calls for him to prosecuted for hate speech.

Mngxitama was speaking at a party event in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

However, he said on Sunday that he had been speaking in the context of “self-defence” and was being misunderstood and taken out of that supposed context.

Mngxitama said he would only kill white people if they killed black people first. He also involved billionaire businessman Johann Rupert in his explanation, claiming that Rupert is somehow involved in stoking black-on-black violence by “paying” taxi bosses to kill black people and he would not stand for it.

Numerous videos calling for the BLF leader to be taken to task have already started circulating (see below).

He said on Saturday that “they” would kill white people’s children, women, dogs, cats and “anything that comes before us”.

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp earlier this year told The Citizen that they considered white existence to be “a crime”. He also repeated his party’s slogan “land or death.”

The party believes that, due to the alleged theft of land by white people during colonisation and apartheid, all white South Africans are therefore criminals, regardless of when they were born and what their political views, history or affiliations may be.

At the land hearings held in parliament, Mngxitama called for section 25 of the Constitution to be scrapped entirely to ensure that all land owned by white people is given to black people.

The BLF leader said this section should be replaced with a declaration that all land owned by white people in South Africa is stolen property.

Mngxitama has repeatedly made the assertion that absolutely all land occupied by white South Africans should be expropriated.

This makes the party the most extreme in South Africa when it comes to the land issue and in its attitude to white people in general.

They have been accused of hate speech by the South African Human Rights Commision, who have recommended that the party be prevented from contesting the 2019 elections on the grounds that they have made statements violating the Electoral Act.

Maasdorp has come under fire in the past for his posting on both Facebook and Twitter that “I have aspirations to kill white people, and this must be achieved!”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Andile Mngxitama arrives at BLF’s homecoming rally 8.12.2018
BLF go after Malema and Gordhan at the same time 28.11.2018
AfriForum, EFF, ANC working together to prevent expropriation, says BLF 26.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.