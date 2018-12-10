Mngxitama raises ire after call to kill whites along with their dogs and cats

A video clip showing Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama threatening that he and his followers will kill white people and their pets has raised renewed calls for him to prosecuted for hate speech.

Mngxitama was speaking at a party event in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

However, he said on Sunday that he had been speaking in the context of “self-defence” and was being misunderstood and taken out of that supposed context.

Lol whites say @BLF_SouthAfrica must be investigated for saying self defense is a natural right. Lol. — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

Mngxitama said he would only kill white people if they killed black people first. He also involved billionaire businessman Johann Rupert in his explanation, claiming that Rupert is somehow involved in stoking black-on-black violence by “paying” taxi bosses to kill black people and he would not stand for it.

Johan Rupert thinks he can repeat the black on black violence of the 80s. No we wont fight the taxi bosses he is paying. We will go to white suburbs and avenge each black life the taxi bosses take. That's deal! — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

Let's repeat. If you Kill black people. Will kill you too!!!. Tell Johann Rupert. — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

White people have convinced themselves that they can unleash violence upon blacks and blacks have no right to fight back. Fighting back is considered a violation of the sanctity of whiteness — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

The last five years towards end of formal apartheid whites used black on black violence that claimed about 30 000 black lives. We are not going to allow Johann Rupert to repeat that. This time around when they hit us we do the natural thing and hit back. Life for life. — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

Numerous videos calling for the BLF leader to be taken to task have already started circulating (see below).

He said on Saturday that “they” would kill white people’s children, women, dogs, cats and “anything that comes before us”.

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp earlier this year told The Citizen that they considered white existence to be “a crime”. He also repeated his party’s slogan “land or death.”

The party believes that, due to the alleged theft of land by white people during colonisation and apartheid, all white South Africans are therefore criminals, regardless of when they were born and what their political views, history or affiliations may be.

I just remembered that Jesus Christ also entered Jerusalem on a donkey back. Andile Mngxitama is making similar entrance into his home town Ikageng. Bokone-Bophirima. pic.twitter.com/6HXSBRbzjS — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) December 8, 2018

At the land hearings held in parliament, Mngxitama called for section 25 of the Constitution to be scrapped entirely to ensure that all land owned by white people is given to black people.

The BLF leader said this section should be replaced with a declaration that all land owned by white people in South Africa is stolen property.

Mngxitama has repeatedly made the assertion that absolutely all land occupied by white South Africans should be expropriated.

This makes the party the most extreme in South Africa when it comes to the land issue and in its attitude to white people in general.

They have been accused of hate speech by the South African Human Rights Commision, who have recommended that the party be prevented from contesting the 2019 elections on the grounds that they have made statements violating the Electoral Act.

Maasdorp has come under fire in the past for his posting on both Facebook and Twitter that “I have aspirations to kill white people, and this must be achieved!”

I see whites are lobbying Twitter to shut down my handle because I say if they kill us we shall kill them back. Can you believe it? Whites believe we have no right to self defense. What rubbish. #MngxitamaHomecoming — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

Some brainwashed blacks are touched on their studios by @BLF_SouthAfrica warning to Johann Rupert that if he hires his taxi bosses to kill one black we shall kill five whites. These blacks believe we blacks have no right to self defence. We must smile when we get killed. — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

Like to see how the Bulldog of white supremacy the @SAHRCommission is going to deal with the @BLF_SouthAfrica warning that if Johan Rupert sends his taxi bosses to kill one black person then BLF would respond with 5 white lives. Apparently it's ok for Rupert to kill blacks. — andile (@Mngxitama) December 9, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.