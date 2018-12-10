Job Mokgoro sacks four North West MECs

Four North West MECs have been fired.

Premier Job Mokgoro’s spokesperson, Vuyisile Ngesi, announced this weekend that health MEC Magome Masike, agriculture MEC Manketsi Tlhape, public works MEC Mmule Maluleke and social development MEC Hoffman Galeng were given the boot.

This came after the ANC’s provincial task team met on Monday and called for a reshuffle. The team gave Mokgoro 48 hours to do it.

Earlier, task team spokesperson Kabelo Mataboge said the sackings, which included six mayors implicated in the VBS saga and allegations of unethical governance, are a bid to restore public confidence in the party in the province.

The province was riddled with corruption during former premier Supra Mahumapelo’s tenure.

Galeng recently made headlines because the the social development department is paying about R50 000 a month for security at his home.

Tlhape earlier made headlines for giving former president Jacob Zuma R1.5 million worth of cattle as a gift.

Masike’s department has been shrouded in allegations of corruption. These include that the Gupta company, Mediosa, allegedly received a R30 million upfront payment last year for mobile clinics before they even arrived.

Maluleke recently came in for scrutiny after the Special Investigative Unit decided to investigate her department and its senior officials for corruption. This was after it was found that 150 companies had been allegedly awarded tenders irregularly.

Madoda Sambatha is the new health MEC and Oageng Molapisi is the new MEC for public works. The new MEC of agriculture is Desbo Mohono and the new social development MEC is Fenny Gaolaolwe.

– OFM News

