Buthelezi expresses concern that land expropriation could further divide SA

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has expressed concern that if land expropriation is not done by adhering to the Constitution, it may sew further divides in an already racially-charged South Africa, reports SABC News.

Buthelezi addressed concerns while speaking at Durban’s Indian consulate about the important role Indian people have played in South Africa’s diverse cultural landscape.

He controversially argued that the ANC government is attempting to reallocate land in a similar fashion to the apartheid government. He also leaned towards land expropriation without compensation being a factor in deterring investment, which will be detrimental to the embattled economy.

He added that he is fully behind expropriation, provided it is done by carefully consulting the Constitution.

