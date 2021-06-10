Ramaphosa to face NCOP questions on local elections, economy, infrastructure

Thapelo Lekabe

Ramaphosa’s session in the NCOP begins at 2pm and will be a hybrid plenary sitting due to the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday afternoon is expected to appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to answer questions for oral reply.

The president is expected to face questions, among others, about damage to public infrastructure during the Covid-19 lockdown, climate change, the economy and preparations for the coming local government elections.

Local polls

According to the questions list, EFF MP Brenda Mathevula will ask Ramaphosa about the reasons for the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision to appoint a panel on whether the municipal polls should go ahead after the date of the elections was proclaimed.

Mathevula also wants to know whether the president will postpone the elections if the panel finds that the elections will not be free and fair.

The IEC in May appointed former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead a review process to determine whether it will be possible to hold free and fair elections on 27 October.

The EFF has called for the polls to be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and various restrictions on campaigning.

On Wednesday, the IEC officially launched the 2021 municipal elections and unveiled a campaign to register eligible voters to register and participate in the elections.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the commission was ready to deliver free and fair elections. More than 200 political parties will contest the elections.

Economy

ANC MP Mandla Rayi will ask the president how much financing commitments have been made by the government and private sector to execute the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to counter the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Rayi will also ask whether the government has made any progress in implementing the priority areas articulated in the plan. The plan is aimed at stimulating inclusive economic growth in the country.

MPs may ask up to six questions about matters of national or international importance during the session.

