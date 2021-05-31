WATCH: Pan-African MP kicks Pemmy Majodina ‘Dr Malinga style’

Molefe Seeletsa

Tensions reached boiling point during the election debate as MPs had divided opinions regarding the rotational leadership system.

Chaos broke out yet again on Monday afternoon at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) sitting in Midrand, as Members of Parliament (MPs) clashed for the second time in as many weeks .

The African leaders were meeting for the election of members of the Bureau of PAP. However, tensions reached boiling point during the election debate as MPs had divided opinions regarding the rotational leadership system.

The incident saw a scuffle ensue after a parliamentary member – Djibril War representing Senegal – tried to kick at African National Congress (ANC) MP Pemmy Majodina.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo was also heard calling for order as some members asked for the police to be called and that the African Union (AU) intervene.

‘I will kill you’

Last week, a video of EFF leader Julius Malema threatening to kill a parliamentary member surfaced on social media on Thursday.

“Don’t make noise here, we are here to listen, don’t make noise here. I will f*ck you up outside, I will kill you outside, I will kill you. You do not know me,” Malema could be heard saying in the video.

The sitting was disrupted when defiant members of the parliament refused to vacate the Midrand premises, demanding that elections of office bearers be held even though a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The acting president and presiding officer made the announcement after the MPs had taken their seats but other MPs said it was an attempt to delay incumbent Roger Nkodo Dang’s ouster.

Controversial incumbent Dang from Cameroon has been at the helm for two terms even though the parliament agreed on the principle of regional rotation.

Proceedings resumed after a brief adjournment.