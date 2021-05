Citizen reporter

The session is expected to begin at 2pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer MPs questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

Among the questions Ramaphosa will answer is around the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme and gender-based violence.

The session will be a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will begin at 2pm.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa’s Q&A session in Parliament, courtesy of SABC News: