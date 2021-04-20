Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
20 Apr 2021
5:30 am
Legal amendment to allow women to become sole land owners

National Council of Provinces will hold virtual plenary sitting to consider Bill this week.

Picture: iStock/Zolnierek
  A legislative amendment is underway to allow women to become sole owners of land without having to be represented by males and for former independent homeland residents to benefit equally with the rest of South Africa in land ownership rights conversion. Before the black majority government woke up to the significance of gender equality, it passed the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act still allowing females to be excluded from land ownership. But the matter was successfully challenged in court and parliament is in the process of correct this mistake. ALSO READ: Women demand equal land rights from traditional...

