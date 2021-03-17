Fire erupts at Parliament’s Old Assembly building

A fire broke out at Parliament’s Old Assembly building on Tuesday night, affecting certain areas including several upper floor offices and committee rooms.

“These affected areas, including certain parts of the lower floor not affected by fire, have been left flooded due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system. The rest of the Parliament building has not been affected,” said parliament in a statement.

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services was able to successfully contain the fire.

No person was injured.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages caused to the parts of the Old Assembly building.

