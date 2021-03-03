Parliament 3.3.2021 11:19 am

PP waits for ConCourt to hear appeal challenging Parliament, says spokesperson

Citizen reporter
PP waits for ConCourt to hear appeal challenging Parliament, says spokesperson

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Independent review panel appointed by Parliament said there was prima facie evidence of incompetence and wrongdoing on the public protector’s part.

The Office of the Public Protector has given clarity on advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal bid to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s dismissal of her application in November 2020 seeking an interdict against the parliamentary removal proceedings against her.

After the parliamentary removal proceedings got under way early last year, Mkhwebane unsuccessfully asked the high court to halt the proceedings until after her legal challenge to the National Assembly’s rules for the removal of the heads of Chapter 9 institutions.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe on Wednesday said the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) was yet to rule on Mkhwebane’s leave to appeal application of the high court ruling.

ALSO READ: PP to face impeachment proceedings in Parliament

He said the first part of the application was to interdict the parliamentary removal proceedings from going ahead and the second part was to review Parliament’s rules adopted on the removal of the heads of Chapter 9 institutions.

“That matter is before the Constitutional Court on appeal. We do not have a date yet as to when the case will be heard, but with regards to the review of the rules, that matter is before the Western Cape High Court and we expect it to be heard in June this year,” Segalwe told the SABC’s Morning Live programme.

“We are merely waiting for the chief justice to give us directions in terms of what will happen, when papers should be filed and when the case will be heard to put this matter to rest.”

On Monday, an independent review panel appointed by Parliament said it found prima facie evidence of incompetence and wrongdoing on Mkhwebane’s part.

ALSO READ: Besieged Mkhwebane ‘confident’ she will be cleared of wrongdoing

The panel, which comprised retired Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza and advocate Johan de Waal, was appointed after the DA tabled a motion for Mkhwebane’s removal from office.

The next step in the parliamentary process is for the National Assembly to consider the panel’s recommendation that it holds an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness for office.

If it adopts such a motion – for which a simple majority is required – the case will be referred to a committee to conduct the inquiry.

If the committee recommends she be removed, a motion to that effect will be put to the National Assembly, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng Premier Makhura survives DA’s no confidence motion 3.3.2021
The ‘politricks’ of Malema on the cusp of 40 3.3.2021
Besieged Mkhwebane ‘confident’ she will be cleared of wrongdoing 2.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health SA’s poor critically underserved by healthcare, including those on Zuma’s doorstep

Politics Zandile Gumede also wants to have a Nkandla ‘tea meeting’ with Zuma

South Africa Gauteng asks government to halt e-tolls

Business News 5.8% of SA population contributing 92% personal tax

General eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger apologises for ‘racist’ mask controversy


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition