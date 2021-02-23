 
 
Political party funding increase may be on the cards

Parliament 2 days ago

The move is being opposed by some who believed it was unnecessary as the country had to fight Covid-19 and restore the SA’s economy.

Eric Naki
23 Feb 2021
04:57:54 AM
Proceedings in Parliament during the 2021 State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

With rumours that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is planning to increase financial support to enable political party campaigning in the light of the recent promulgation of the Political Party Funding Act, the fiscus could be under pressure to satisfy all the parties. It believed the envisaged funding increase would provide capital for the fund to be created under the Political Party Funding Act to assist political parties represented in parliament with funding. But the move was being opposed by some who believed it was unnecessary as the country had to fight Covid-19 and restore the ailing economy. ALSO READ: IEC...

