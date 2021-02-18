WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa replies to parliamentary debate on Sona 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon at 2pm respond to Parliament’s debate on the 2021 State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The president delivered the Sona to a joint sitting of Parliament last Thursday and MPs have been debating the speech since Tuesday.

During his Sona, Ramaphosa said the year ahead was a “time for change” as the country looks to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted the government’s four overriding priorities of the year.

“First, we must defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Second, we must accelerate our economic recovery. Third, we must implement economic reforms to create sustainable jobs and drive inclusive growth. And finally, we must fight corruption and strengthen the state,” he said.

Watch the president’s Sona debate reply below, courtesy of SABC News:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.