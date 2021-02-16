Parliament 16.2.2021 02:07 pm

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address

Siyanda Ndlovu
Proceedings in Parliament during the 2021 State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa’s address last week was heavily criticised by the opposition parties, saying it lacked details and was the same old empty promises.

Members of Parliament (MPs) will meet on Tuesday afternoon to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Last week, Ramaphosa delivered the Sona outlining the government’s priorities. His address was heavily criticised by the opposition parties, saying it lacked details and was the same old empty promises.

UPDATE: Chaos erupts in Parliament as Malema lashes Ramaphosa’s Sona

Ramaphosa said in 2021 the country would focus on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, strengthening state institutions and fighting corruption, and uplifting then economy.

DA leader John Steenhuisen was not impressed by Ramaphosa last Thursday.

“The South African bus will continue accelerating towards the cliff. The unnecessary suffering will continue to worsen.

“Youth unemployment will grow even higher than 70%. Our debt will grow. Cities will crumble. Shops will shutter. Inequality will widen,” tweeted Steenhuisen.

UPDATE: ‘Paralysed’ Ramaphosa incapable of making obvious choices – John Steenhuisen

The debate will continue for the next two days, before Ramaphosa responds to issues raised by parties with a follow-up speech on Thursday.

Watch the debate below, courtesy of the SABC

