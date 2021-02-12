 
 
Ramaphosa’s idealism clashes with reality seen yearly

Parliament 7 hours ago

‘For the wish list to succeed the president needs ideological buy in from his party’, a political analyst sys.

Amanda Watson
12 Feb 2021
05:01:53 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his 2021 State of the Nation Address. Photo: GCIS

Uplifting, inspiring and many lofty promises, together with yet another board – the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council – because the police, Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Crime Intelligence and parliament with its committees are not enough, were the order of the day during Thursday night’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa. “We must rise,” Ramaphosa exhorted the nation. But there’s always a “but”. Ramaphosa would need the full buy-in of his Cabinet if he was to achieve what he wanted in his Sona, political analyst Daniel Silke said. “Year after year we get wish lists from the...

