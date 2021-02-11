EFF calls for withdrawal of police in Parliament precinct ahead of Sona 2021

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has questioned the heavy police presence in Parliament ahead of the State of The Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night.

So much security for 50 people. I hope GBV victims are watching. #SONA2021 pic.twitter.com/FUcMPEKlhj — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) February 11, 2021

The party has since called for the “immediate withdrawal of the mass deployment of police presence in an empty Parliament that will only be attended by a total of 50 people”.

What is all of this for? Police must go fight drug lords & criminals https://t.co/7eUMwQ4ASP — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 11, 2021

“The ruling party, in a shallow obsession with colonial ceremony, has deployed the South African Police Service to Parliament to rubber stamp their wasteful expenditure in the Sona,” read the party’s statement.

It said that the deployment of police in Parliament was nothing short of the abuse of power and represented the highest “arrogance as it only serves to distract police resources from combating violent crime in the service of the small egos of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cronies”.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise estimated that the event would cost in the region of R100,000, down from the R2.2 million that was initially budgeted.

A total of 30 MPs representing the two houses of Parliament from various political parties would be physically in the chamber.

Police said on Thursday that parliamentary precinct would be a no-fly zone.

#sapsHQ #NATJOINTS #SONA2021 There is a no-fly zone over Parliament precinct and the areas surrounding it and this restriction will also apply on the day of the event. No civilian aircraft or remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS)(Drones) permitted in the restricted airspace. ME pic.twitter.com/nhtlqBF8MZ — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) February 11, 2021

