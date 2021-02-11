 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sona 2021: So many promises in the past…less talk, more action

Parliament 1 day ago

Issues include job creation, economic recovery plan and tax initiative extension.

Eric Naki
11 Feb 2021
05:00:55 AM
PREMIUM!
Sona 2021: So many promises in the past…less talk, more action

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the Nation address (Sons) on February 13, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

It won’t be business as usual when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his crisis time State of the Nation Address (Sona) this evening. Even the ANC alliance partners want action and a break from the tradition of pronouncements without visible delivery. Many want to hear how the president plans to proceed with the coronavirus fight, as well as his efforts to resuscitate the ailing economy and stem the tide of job losses. They spoke about having heard so many promises, but seen little action in the last three years. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said: “We do not...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Sona 2021 wrap and Proteas edged in first T20 12.2.2021
Ramaphosa’s idealism clashes with reality seen yearly 12.2.2021
Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some 11.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km

General SIU investigators intimidated, threatened during probes into PPE corruption

Business News Five-year mandatory rotation for audit firms – Cosatu

Government Cabinet approves state of disaster extension by another month

Covid-19 SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.