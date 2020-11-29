Parliament 29.11.2020 04:43 pm

A busy week ahead for Parliament with Ramaphosa, SABC, festive safety in the spotlight

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by SUMAYA HISHAM / POOL / AFP)

A debate of no-confidence motion in President Cyril Ramaphosa, processing of Bills, consideration of Budgetary Review and Recommendation reports, and Ministerial briefings are some of the agenda items in the Parliamentary programme for this week. 

The National Assembly (NA) will begin its last week before it goes on constituency and leave period by considering Budget Review and Recommendation Reports (BRRR) of various departments on Tuesday.

This is done following the adoption of the Appropriations Bill and before the adoption of the reports on the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

The House will also receive a briefing from Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, on the festive season safety plan and debate the escalating crisis at the SABC and the implications thereof for the institution’s mandate as a public broadcaster,

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will consider the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, Tax Administration Amendment Bill, Rates and Monetary Amounts Amendment Bill, Recognition of Customary Marriages Amendment Bill, Customary Initiation Bill, Local Government Municipal Structures Amendment Bill and the Traditional Courts Bill.

On Thursday, the NA will debate a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. The motion is proposed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in terms of Section 102 of the Constitution.

On the same day, the NA will also consider the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Bill. Meanwhile, at 14:00, the NCOP will receive a Ministerial Briefing from Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the Inter-Ministerial Task Team on the North-West Intervention in terms of Section 100 (1) of the Constitution.

On Friday, the NA will wrap up its programme for the year with a debate on the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement and consideration of votes and schedule of the Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill which will be followed by farewell speeches.


