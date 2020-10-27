National Assembly unanimously votes Tsakani Maluleke for next Auditor-General

Members of parliament during a National Assembly plenary session on Tuesday unanimously voted in favour of deputy auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke to succeed her senior, Kimi Makwetu.

A total of 299 votes by members of parliament in support of Maluleke’s appointment as Auditor-General of South Africa were recorded.

The recommendation for Maluleke’s appointment as the Auditor-General will now be forwarded to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Following the vote, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone requested it be noted “for Hansard purposes” something “wonderful” took place in that Maluleke’s appointment was supported unanimously, “by the whole of Parliament because it doesn’t happen often and it’s a wonderful thing to happen”.

The presiding officer at the time of the vote said: “My experience in this house, this is the first.”

Maluleke is expected to take over from Makwetu in December. She was one of two women, among eight people, shortlisted for the position.

National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli congratulated Maluleka and wished Makwetu well, thanking him “for the work he’s done”.

The governing African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed Maluleka’s appointment and has wished Makwetu “well in his future endeavours”.

The ANC said “sterling technocrat” Makwetu had served the office of the Auditor-General with distinction.

“The ANC Caucus in Parliament has no doubt that the appointment of Ms Maluleke as the first woman to occupy this position since the advent of democracy will contribute to the empowerment of women which is in line with the resolution taken at the ANC in its 54th Conference which stipulated that in all we do, we have to ensure that we increase the level of women empowerment in all sectors.

Her brilliant set of skills as an experienced Chartered Accountant with vast auditing credentials with specialised knowledge of and experience in state finances and public administration was given due regard with this appointment,” the ANC said.

