Mboweni requests delay of mini budget by a week

Citizen reporter
Mboweni requests delay of mini budget by a week

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefing media on the announced economic support package | Image: Twitter/ @treasuryRSA

The National Assembly programme committee would consider and finalise the request, said parliament.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has requested an alternate date of Wednesday, 28 October, to table the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

The tabling of the budget was scheduled for 21 October.

In his request to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, “Mboweni highlighted the complex decisions taken by Cabinet in respect of the 2020/21 adjusted estimates and the 2021 MTEF, as well as the implications of the time frames for the finalisation of Government’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery plan on the budget process as reasons necessitating the proposed rescheduling,” said Parliament in a statement.

The National Assembly programme committee would consider and finalise the request, said parliament.

