Retraction and apology of article titled: “Parliament to reopen in October: Regular Cabinet programme will resume on 6 October”

File picture. Preparations are underway outside the Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town ahead of the State of the Nation address taking place tomorrow, 12 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Parliament has been fully operational during the Covid-19 lockdown periods and Members of Parliament had embarked on a constituency leave period in September, which ends on 5 October.

On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, The Citizen published an article entitled Parliament to reopen in October, with the subheading Regular Cabinet programme will resume on 6 October, on its website and on social media platforms.

Caxton and Group Editors local newspapers also published the article online.

The article inaccurately stated that Parliament would reopen on 6 October 2020 and that the regular Cabinet programme would resume on 6 October 2020. The article also incorrectly attributed these statements to Parliament’s communications “department”.

In fact, Parliament has been fully operational during the Covid-19 lockdown periods and Members of Parliament had merely embarked on a regular constituency leave period in September, which ended on 5 October.

The Citizen retracts the article in full and apologises for the errors and any harm caused.

An internal investigation was initiated and measures are being put in place to avoid errors of this nature in future.

The Citizen is committed to reporting news fairly and accurately.

