ANC MP Dorah Dlamini dies hours after attending virtual parliamentary meeting

ANC MP Dorah Dlamini has died aged 57, hours after attending a virtual sitting of the National Assembly.

The ANC is yet to announce the cause of death.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina announced the news of Dlamini’s death in a statement on Wednesday.

“Born in 1962, comrade Dlamini was deployed to Parliament after the general elections of 8 May 2019, serving in the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. She previously served in various committees in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature,” Majodina said.

Dedicated

She said the ANC caucus has lost a dedicated public representative who served until her last moments.

“Comrade Dlamini visited schools as part of her constituency work on 8 June 2020 to assess readiness for the reopening of schools, a clear indication that she was a dedicated and honourable servant of the people,” she said.

Dlamini became an MP in May 2019 following the general elections.

She had served in the public enterprises portfolio committee and before being deployed to parliament, she had been a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature for five years.

“The ANC Parliamentary caucus extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and comrades during this difficult time of loss. May her revolutionary spirit rest in peace,” said Majodina.

