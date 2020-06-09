Process begins to find replacement for AG Kimi Makwetu

The process has begun to replace Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu, whose terms ends on 30 November.

During its second virtual sitting, the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to a motion from ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to establish an ad hoc committee to find Makwetu’s replacement.

The ad hoc committee will consist of 11 members of the National Assembly – six from the ANC, two from the DA, one from the EFF and two from other parties.

The committee must report back to the House on the nomination of the Auditor-General by 31 August, 2020.

The Constitution requires the National Assembly to nominate a candidate to the president, who will appoint the Auditor-General. This is a process similar to the appointment of the public protector.

“The Auditor-General must be a woman or a man who is a South African citizen and a fit and proper person to hold that office. Specialised knowledge of, or experience in, auditing, state finances and public administration must be given due regard in appointing the Auditor-General,” reads Section 193 of the Constitution.

At least 60% of the National Assembly – or 240 members – must support the recommendation of the Auditor-General. The Constitution also allows for the involvement of civil society in the process.

The Constitution requires the Auditor-General to audit and report on the accounts, financial statements and financial management of all national and provincial state departments and administrations in all municipalities.

“The Auditor-General must submit audit reports to any legislature that has a direct interest in the audit, and to any other authority prescribed by national legislation. All reports must be made public,” reads the Constitution.

The Auditor-General must be appointed for a fixed, non-renewable term of between five and 10 years.

Makwetu was appointed by then-president Jacob Zuma in 2013, with the support of all parties.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.