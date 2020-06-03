Cleared or not, MPs want Government Printing Works head gone

Acting Government Printing Works CEO Alinah Fosi might have been cleared of corruption by the Public Service Commission (PSC), but some MPs still want her head on the chopping block.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told a virtual sitting of Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday that he had called for an investigation to look at issues around supply chain management (SCM), human resources and security systems at the printing works.

A draft final report by the PSC found there was no basis for the allegation of corruption against Fosi. The report, however, implicated her in irregularities with the evaluation of three quotations for the provision of facilitation services.

Fosi also told the PSC that she became aware during the commission’s investigation that a former SCM director deliberately did not comply with SCM policies.

She claimed this was done so that he could come back to blackmail her and irregularly extend his employment contract, which she did not do.

IFP MP Liezel van der Merwe said the full extent of the corruption was not clear.

“I agree with the recommendations, but I believe it needs to be implemented. It’s my view that she should still be placed on precautionary suspension. We need to investigate this matter further. Let’s not just leave it and let her off,” she said.

Unanswered questions

DA MP Joe McGluwa said there were still too many unanswered questions.

“There are several annexures which we have not seen. And that is problematic. This report (by the PSC) must stand over and the annexures must be scrutinised. Why are they covering this (annexures) up,” he asked.

His DA colleague Adrian Roos said every single allegation should be looked at.

“Some of these allegations could be true. We need to consider a full report. We don’t have the full report and I agree that she should be placed on precautionary suspension,” he said.

ANC MPs were quick to defend the report clearing Fosi.

“We have the report here, and we know what the findings are. To place somebody on precautionary suspension based on an allegation…that’s just not right,” ANC MP Richard Dyanti said.

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota said the matter should be dealt with by Motsoaledi.

“That is all we can recommend at this time,” he said.

Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said it was too early for the report to be adopted.

