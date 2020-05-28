Parliament 28.5.2020 09:01 pm

Defence dept has plan to tackle graft linked to virus relief for poor

News24 Wire
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Amid allegations of corruption linked to Covid-19 relief efforts, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says a “collaboration framework” has been developed to prevent, detect, investigate, prosecute and recover stolen assets.

Speaking at a Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster briefing on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula said the cluster had received “several complaints” regarding corruption linked to Covid-19 relief efforts for the poor.

In response to these allegations, the framework will assist to curb and fight this corruption.

“Law enforcement officials have established an interim structure that will address all allegations of corruption and will ensure that those who are charged face prosecution,” she said.

A focus on Covid-19-related corruption in the courts will assist in speedily dealing with allegations of this kind, Mapisa-Nqakula added.

Mapisa-Nqakula appealed to the public to report any misconduct by law enforcement officials.

She called on anyone who witnesses any abuse by law officials, including poor service delivery by police, to report it.

“Should the public witness or experience any form of torture, cruelty, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment committed by law enforcement agencies, including poor service delivery regarding police response, investigations and police negligence, please report such at the nearest police station or at the national service complaints centre,” she said.

The national service complaints centre can be contacted on a toll free number: 080 033 3177 or on email: complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za or services@saps.gov.za.

