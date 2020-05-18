Parliament 18.5.2020 07:22 pm

Justice dept works on three laws to curb GBV – Lamola

News24 Wire
Justice dept works on three laws to curb GBV – Lamola

Image: iStock

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola also said maintenance and other issues related to children are of major interest to the department.

The Department of Justice is working on three amendment bills to curb gender-based violence.

“Our fight against crime, corruption and gender-based violence and femicide must be dealt with systemically,” Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola told the portfolio committee overseeing these departments on Monday.

“The fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide continues to be a priority.”

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address in February this year announced that the department would amend the Domestic Violence Act to better protect victims in violent domestic relationships and that it would pass a law to tighten bail and sentencing conditions in cases that involve gender-based violence.

“We are therefore preparing three amendment bills proposing amendments to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, the Domestic Violence Act, the Criminal Procedure Act and legislation regulating minimum sentencing.

“We shall continue to roll out sexual offences’ courts and Thuthuzela Care Centres to provide much-needed support services to survivors of gender-based and sexual violence, and continue our efforts in the establishment of a Femicide Watch.”

He said in line with the department’s objectives of building a human rights culture and giving effect to constitutional values, it will drive campaigns to increase constitutional awareness.

“We will focus our advocacy initiatives on changing societal attitudes in the areas of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance towards LGBTI persons,” he said.

Lamola also said maintenance and other issues related to children are of major interest to the department.

“While major improvements have been done in the processes related to maintenance applications, the department plans to improve the speed and efficiency in finalising maintenance orders.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
More than 14K virus parolees would’ve been eligible for parole within two years 18.5.2020
Lamola’s explanation on daily curfew not good enough – DA 15.5.2020
Only petty criminals will be released on ‘virus parole’ – Lamola 8.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information

Government I could never prevent anyone from approaching the courts, says Ramaphosa on lockdown regulations

Courts If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

Infection Updates SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief


today in print

Read Today's edition