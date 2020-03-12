Parliament 12.3.2020 07:00 pm

Cabinet welcomes rejection of child rapist Ninow’s appeal bid

News24 Wire
Cabinet welcomes rejection of child rapist Ninow’s appeal bid

Nicholas Ninow leaves the dock at the North Gauteng High Court, 16 September 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

‘Through our collective actions, we must ensure that no woman or child is sexually harassed, beaten, raped or attacked anywhere in our country.’

The rejection of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow’s application for leave to appeal sends a strong message to perpetrators of violence against children and women that South Africa’s justice system will hold them accountable for their “despicable actions”, Cabinet has said.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu addressed the media on Thursday about the previous day’s Cabinet meeting in which Cabinet welcomed the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria’s dismissal of Ninow’s request for leave to appeal.

Ninow was handed a life sentence in 2019 after raping a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in 2018.

On Tuesday, Judge Mokhine Mosopa handed down judgment, finding that there were no reasonable prospects of success in an appeal and dismissed Ninow’s application.

Ninow applied for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence, arguing that Mosopa had erred in finding that the crime was premeditated.

“The judgement, sentencing and rejection of leave to appeal sends a strong message to perpetrators and would-be perpetrators of women and children abuse that South Africa’s justice institutions will hold them accountable for their despicable actions,” Mthembu said.

“Together we must eradicate the abuses that undermine the fundamental human rights of women and children. Through our collective actions, we must ensure that no woman or child is sexually harassed, beaten, raped or attacked anywhere in our country.”

Meanwhile, Mthembu said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola was yet to present his review system for parolees to Cabinet.

He said Lamola met with parole review boards and was of the view that the system must be reviewed, but he was still finalising his report to Cabinet.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Council to be established to help fight GBV following approval from Cabinet 12.3.2020
Nicholas Ninow denied leave to appeal conviction, sentence 10.3.2020
Dros rapist Ninow wants to appeal because ‘sentence too harsh’ 7.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

World Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs


today in print

Read Today's edition