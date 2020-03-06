Parliament 6.3.2020 10:50 pm

Parly extends deadline to amend constitution on land expropriation

News24 Wire
Parly extends deadline to amend constitution on land expropriation

Farm. Image: Shutterstock

When the committee was established, its deadline to draft a constitutional amendment was the end of March.

The deadline for the ad hoc committee to make the much-debated amendment to Section 25 of the constitution to allow expropriation without compensation has been extended to 29 May.

The National Assembly unanimously passed a motion to this effect on Thursday.

When the committee was established, its deadline to draft a constitutional amendment was the end of March.

However, in January, after requests from organisations and political parties, it extended the period for comment on the draft bill by a month to the end of February. Two delegations of the committee are currently criss-crossing the country for public hearings on the amendment.

On Thursday, one of the delegations was in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement from the delegation’s chairperson, ANC MP Bongani Bongo, residents of Mtubatuba and the surrounding areas have called on the delegation to amend the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation to fast-track the amendment and its implementation.

“This process is taking too long; we have made our opinions clear in 2018 when the Constitutional Review Committee was here,” said one resident, according to the statement.

A delegation was in Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on Friday, and the other in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal. On Saturday, the delegations will be in Mahikeng, North West, and Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, the libertarian think-tank the Institute of Race Relations, in a statement, called for the suspension of the public hearings after the first case of the coronavirus was recorded in South Africa on Thursday.

On Friday, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, in a statement, issued a “clarion call” on South Africans to participate in the hearings.

“It is crucial that South African citizens have a say on how the expropriation of land should take place, therefore, we encourage the public to participate in numbers so that their voices are heard,” read the statement.

“We wish members of the ad hoc committee a successful and productive programme.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert 20.2.2020
Banks hit with class action suit over ‘unlawful’ home foreclosures 13.2.2020
Economic disaster over land must be avoided at all costs 7.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


today in print

Read Today's edition