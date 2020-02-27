Let a panel, not the president, appoint NDPP – Cosatu

Cosatu has asked for the appointment of the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to be taken off the president’s hands to prevent a reccurrence of state capture.

Cosatu asked for an overhaul of the process to appoint the NDPP, and proposed that an additional clause be added to the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill to prevent the president of the republic from being the sole appointer of the NDPP in the future.

In a submission to the parliament portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on the Recognition of Customary Marriages and Judicial Matters Amendment Bills yesterday, Cosatu parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said this was an extremely dangerous defect in the legislation.

“The federation is calling on parliament to show initiative and leadership and codify such a progressive practice in law through amending the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill,” Parks added.

He suggested that the NDPP should appoint an nonpartisan panel of experts who would conduct open and transparent interviews of the candidates for the NDPP position.

“The NDPP is a critical position upon which law enforcement depends. Equally it is important that government repair the damage done to the trust the nation holds in the state.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.