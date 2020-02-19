Malema ‘runs the house’, says political analyst ‘disappointed’ by MPs

One could argue that EFF leader Julius Malema ran the show during day one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation debate on Tuesday, said analyst professor Lesiba Teffo during an interview.

Teffo expressed disappointment in the parties who he said fell into Malema’s trap.

Malema, while fielding a plethora of points of orders from members of parliament (MPs) on Tuesday, clearly relayed a message that he was in charge.

Boy Mamabolo questioned Malema on abuse allegations involving his wife. Malema delayed his response to the question which appeared to frustrate several MPs.

Chaos descended in parliament as MPs demanded a response from Malema. Moments later, after Malema told MPs that he was in charge, he dismissed the allegations levelled by Mamabolo while he roped in allegations against Ramaphosa involving his former late wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa. Malema also highlighted that he would sue Mamabolo for his “unfounded” allegations.

Following his refusal to withdraw his statements, the speaker ordered Malema to leave the House.

This, according to Teffo, was a solid indicator that Malema appeared to have a handle on the direction of proceedings.

“He runs the house, they must begin to accept that and come up with a strategy to make sure that he doesn’t run the house and dictate the terms.

“It was Julius Malema who forced the ANC to revisit Section 25 of the Constitution. Had it not been for him, there wouldn’t have gone to the extent they have gone. The ANC lacked the political will.”

Malema invited MPs onto a terrain which they jumped onto and he emerged calling the shots, continued Teffo.

“The type of language he (Malema) uses, they wanted to match [it],” rather than remaining magnanimous.

“When Boy Mamabolo descended into that den of the lion to try and go toe-to-toe with a man you know is at his best when he does that. I thought its a pity and unfortunate coming from people who I looked up to as my political leaders. Shame, shame, shame on us.”

Malema quickly took to social media to defend his family against allegations of abuse: “You all speak today because I responded against your favourite. I will never be silenced by you hypocrites. I have nothing to fear or hide hence the legal action so that all can come to the open. I never laid a hand on any woman, my wife in particular, including all children.”

In his response to Ramaphosa’s Sona, Malema said: “Everything you said is about retreating from this task and placing it in the hands of the very white apartheid created and privileged private monopolies. Nothing is more hopeless than asking white people to transform themselves. Or asking them to save black people from wretchedness.

“We told you that you have abandoned politics and you put profit and greed above all. We also warned you that if you are not willing to be decisive to change property relations and want to continue with your cowardice, and wanting to make friends with everyone, you will not address unemployment, poverty and inequality, and few whites will continue to leave in opulence in the face of unimaginable poverty.”

