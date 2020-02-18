Malema booted from parly after alleging Ramaphosa abused ‘Nomazizi’

“The problem is your comrades do not read, they read True Love magazines and Drum,” EFF leader Julius Malema told parliamentarians during the state of the nation debate on Tuesday.

“It’s not a house of rules, its rules of the house.”

Malema went on to table how the president’s Sona speech on Thursday was still apparently a firm indicator that he was indecisive. He accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of lying under oath.

On a point of order, an ANC member of parliament, Boy Mamabolo, asked Malema if the rumours that he was abusing his wife were true.

Mamabola trended on Thursday for being compared to a My Perfect Wedding cast member after he appeared at Sona in a tuxedo.

“Are you abusing your wife?”

Malema continued reading his speech and said: “I’m reading my speech, no one will tell me what to do.

“Don’t worry DB I’ve got this,” he told the EFF members.

Malema was bombarded with points of order during his speech as parliament awaited his response on the allegations of him abusing his wife.

“President, we warned you that no one will privatise Eskom. There are issues that require immediate action. We demand that Eskom standardise all coal prices. Eskom should explore all legal possibilities,” Malema continued.

“Ramaphosa, you need to complete the construction of Kusile and Medupi,” he added.

On the state-owned bank Ramaphosa had proposed in his speech, Malema said the EFF was challenging Ramaphosa to ensure that the plan came to fruition.

“We want a bank to exist because we know that banks like Absa and FNB are racially profiling its clients.”

On a sovereign wealth fund, he said: “We want to make sure that we finance our own economy. We want the Reserve Bank to be owned by the state.”

Land issue

“From the beginning, we never trusted you. We knew that you wanted to try and win votes. We are calling on you to be decisive. Our people have already told us what we need to do. We want the ANC to agree with us that the land must be expropriated without compensation,” the EFF leader told Ramaphosa.

Smart city

“To come and create the impression that you came and suggested the smart city in Lanseria is disingenuous. Why not help the people of Alexandra?

“Our people need help. The only way we can depopulate Gauteng is by ensuring there’s no overpopulation in Gauteng.”

De Klerk

“There’s nothing that De Klerk does in nation-building.

“Many of you are scared, that if you tackle the matter you will be ousted as impimpis (sellouts).”

He stressed that the country needed to preside over the matter so the youth could see that the country opposed white supremacy.

Abuse allegations

In answering the allegations of abuse against his wife, Malema said he had never abused his wife.

“I’ve never laid a hand on my wife.”

While denying the allegations Malema recalled previous allegations against Ramaphosa that he had abused his former wife, “Nomazizi” Mtshotshisa. Ramaphosa has strongly denied that he ever attacked her.

Malema highlighted that he had instructed legal action against Mamabolo for his claims that he had abused his wife. “He must pay me R1 million.”

Malema was then asked to leave the House as he maintained that gender-based violence was an issue which “parliament refused to consider” while he was mentioning Ramaphosa.

