ATM files motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kimberley, 10 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A press conference will highlight that the party had ‘no less than 15 grounds’ to call for a vote of no confidence against the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may face his first motion of no confidence of the year from one of the country’s newest and smallest political parties, the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Tomorrow, the party’s president, Vuyo Zungula, will outline reasons why the party wants parliament to vote Ramaphosa out.

According to ATM spokesperson Mxolisi Makhubu, Zungula and the party’s national executive council members received acknowledgement of receipt from the registrar in the speaker’s office in parliament on ATM’s motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.

According to Makhubu, tomorrow’s press conference will highlight that the party had “no less than 15 grounds” to call for a vote of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

“We submitted the motion to the speaker of parliament and received acknowledgment from the registrar and we plan to see the motion through until the end,” said Makhubu.

“This country deserves a president who puts the needs of the people, their hopes and aspirations first. Accountability must be the binding principle by which all office bearers are held up to and against.”

The ATM was the subject of an investigation by the ruling party after reports and allegations that it was funded by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, ostensibly as a ploy to destabilise the party and weaken Ramaphosa’s internal support base.

The ATM party won a seat in parliament in last year’s general election after it was launched earlier that year by former TV station owner-turned-politician Mzwanele Manyi.

