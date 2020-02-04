 
 
Parliament 4.2.2020 06:00 am

Scopa chases Hawks to reopen probe into missing R84m

Sipho Mabena
Scopa chases Hawks to reopen probe into missing R84m

Bundles of cash in a bag. Picture: Yusuf Abramjee / Twitter

Provincial Scopa chair Job Dliso said the Hawks had always had all the information needed, which was why they were shocked when the case was closed.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has buckled and opened an “inquest” into the R84 million in housing grants that disappeared from the Bojanala district municipality in the North West. The Hawks in the province had closed their investigation, despite the disappearance of a massive chunk of the R134 million Human Settlements Development Grant “erroneously” deposited into the Bojanala municipality’s account in March last year. The police closed the criminal investigation because the money had been paid back, but parliament’s watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), would have none of it, charging that the money was recouped...
