Precious’s murder shows need to invest in campus safety, housing – MPs

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology has sent its condolences to the family of Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana, who was brutally murdered over the weekend.

Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET College student, enrolled in Mokomene, was reportedly stabbed 52 times.

The committee on Tuesday relayed its condolences and shock at the murder, which occurred on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

Committee chairperson Philly Mapulane said MPs were concerned about the high rate of students who have been killed in 2019.

“This amount of violence directed at female university students, and sometimes perpetuated by fellow male students, is shocking and should be dealt with decisively,” said Mapulane.

“These attacks highlight the need to invest in campus accommodation for students, as well as security provision in accommodation facilities that are off campus.”

Fellow students and friends of Ramabulana took to social media in grief and anger after hearing she had apparently been stabbed 52 times in the room where she was staying.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said that Ramabulana “allegedly was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and started attacking her. He then stabbed her several times and fled the scene”.

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande also denounced the murder as “barbaric”.

“I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general. Our society cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people, who are hell bent [on tearing] the moral fibre of our society apart,” said Nzimande in the statement.

“I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure a speedy apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this dastardly act.”

